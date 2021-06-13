Flirt with death

How tough it was to look at. They revived him, he was clearly fading, one thing was evident at him. He was not a personality near our households, he was not even a distant pal, however we requested for him. A well-spread and well timed Finnish flag averted the morbid cell telephones within the Danish stands. The messages had been activated by WhatsApp: “Whore mom, did you see that?”. “Chalet!”. “Foc”. Inside a minute, and with the pace of social networks, it was time to see Simon Kjaer, captain of Denmark, holding with each fingers the pinnacle of the spouse of Eriksen, in a transparent gesture of mourning, of mourning. Hundreds of miles from the scene we stored asking for him. Who had been we asking? Who was it. “He’s very younger” a few of us thought, whereas we had been terrified to see the fragility of life stay. The soul returned to the physique with the next graph: Eriksen mendacity on the stretcher, sporting an oximeter and a masks, he touched his brow, he was alive. Some will consider that the entire world by praying saved his life, others will assume that it was not his flip to die, and all might be proper.