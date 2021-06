Chelsea’s young star in the making, Billy Gilmour, should stay at Stamford Bridge for the 2021/22 campaign, as opposed to going out on loan. The thought of sending Gilmour out on loan has been bandied about as it is for many of the Blues’ academy players. At times, it may make sense, but in Gilmour’s case, he should be kept in SW6. He’s too good a young player to be sent out unless manager Thomas Tuchel is determined not to play the young Scot at all. While it’s hard not to respect the opinion of the Champions League winner, it would be a poor decision by the gaffer.