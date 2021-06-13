Cancel
Israel Adesanya's UFC 263 Win Paves the Way for Massive Robert Whittaker Rematch

By Scott Harris, ScottHarrisMMA
Cover picture for the articleIt was a little short on razzle-dazzle, especially for an Israel Adesanya fight, but maybe that was the point. The middleweight champ (21-1) stifled takedowns, repeatedly scrambled back to his feet, and slow-cooked the lead leg of challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) to take a clear unanimous decision win in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 263 in Glendale Arizona. Adesanya won with 50-45 scorecards from all three judges.

bleacherreport.com
