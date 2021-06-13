Israel Adesanya's UFC 263 Win Paves the Way for Massive Robert Whittaker Rematch

Israel Adesanya has gone the distance five times during his UFC middleweight career. The first fighter to take him three rounds was Marvin Vettori. That fight, which took place in 2018, is the only split decision win in Adesanya’s career. He won the other four middleweight bouts that went to the final horn by unanimous decision, that includes two title fights. On Saturday, Adesanya runs back his 2018 scrap with Marvin Vettori. The fight headlines UFC 263.