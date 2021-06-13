Cancel
New Iberia, LA

Do You Remember: Wormser's Department Store

Daily Iberian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the art deco jewel of Main Street, the sign that beckoned shoppers — Smart Ladies Wear Wormser’s. Today, Wormser’s Department Store is gone, but not forgotten. The sign has been restored, cheered by Karen Scharff Alvarez, although lacking the neon of bygone days, bemoaned by Phyllis Belanger Mata. New Iberians grew up with Wormser’s, especially in time for back-to-school shopping. Mount Carmel girls got their uniforms there: Ship and Shore blouses, as noted by Beverly Waguespack Woods, and those iconic brown MCA skirts. Shoes were a big shopped-for item, especially Bass Weejuns, although Janet Schexnayder remembers Mrs. Segura in the shoe department but not actually buying any Weejuns.

