This woman had a horrifying experience when she got her eyelashes done – a little chihuahua bit her eyelid off! Twenty-three-year-old Kelsey Salmon says she was attacked by the pet of her lash tech, who works out of her apartment near Atlanta. “It jumped up and bit me in the face and it happened so fast, I didn’t know what he grabbed,” she said, “but blood started pouring out of my face.” She says she spent 15 hours in the emergency room on her birthday, but doctors were able to reattach it.