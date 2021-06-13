Overwatch League 2021 Week 9: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money

Blizzard’s Overwatch is often brought up in conversations about the best first-person shooter games of all time, and with talk like that, the only way Blizzard could possibly keep up the standards they set at release is by providing players with new and updates content as well as fresh features to help keep the bar set really high and in this regard, on June 9th, Blizzard announced that cross-play would be coming to the game, meaning you could play with and against your friends and strangers across servers who use a different platform than you to run Overwatch. Take a look at the developer announcement video below.