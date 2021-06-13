Overwatch League 2021 Week 9: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money
Run it back. The Shanghai Dragons got yet another rematch with the Dallas Fuel, and this time, they made it count. In the May Melee, Dallas was a surprise winner—sneaking into the tournament and robbing Shanghai of its $100,000 first-place prize. And it looked like that would be the case again in June, as the Fuel dropped the Dragons into the Loser's Bracket and then took a 2-0 lead in the Grand Finals when Shanghai clawed back up.bleacherreport.com