Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Off the wire

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland, S.C. Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play Saturday because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish today. Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit. Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts. Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under. English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa's Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for 20th at 4-under 209.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Justin Allgaier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar#Stanford#The Lpga Tour#The U S#Olympic Club#The Pga Tour Champions#Spaniard#The European Tour#Korn Ferry Justin Lower#University Of Arkansas#The American League#The Brooklyn Dodgers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#Motor Sports Busch#Nascar Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Wire: Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway welcomes NASCAR All-Star festivities. The NASCAR All-Star Race makes its Lone Star state debut Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a new six-round, 100-lap format and a cool $1 million paycheck ready for the race winner. The...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s All-Star Votes

Bubba Wallace remains a popular name in the NASCAR world. The 27-year-old driver, who’s racing for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI team, is currently in 21st place in the Cup Series standings. However, Wallace could still find himself in the All-Star race. There are 17 drivers automatically qualified for...
Golfpdga.com

Burridge Goes Wire-to-Wire for USADGC Title

Touted as one of the last stops in the disc golf amateur ranks, the United States Amateur Disc Golf Championships has helped spark the professional careers of a number of players in its 20-year history. Add Robert Burridge to that list. Burridge capped a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday at the...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Dixie Vodka Racing: Cole Custer Nashville Race Report

Flat Tire Ruins Day for Dixie Vodka Tony’s Tea Ford Driver. Event: Inaugural Ally 400 (Round 17 of 36) Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.333-mile oval) Format: 300 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/115 laps) Start/Finish: 7th / 31st (Running, completed 252 of 300 laps) Point Standing: 27th (259...
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR DFS Driver Rankings: Ally 400

Let's get ready for some more NASCAR action! These daily fantasy NASCAR rankings for Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway were determined by a combination of DraftKings and FanDuel prices, and the projected DFS points each driver is expected to earn in this week’s race. Each week, we'll present you...
Golfamateurgolf.com

McCollum goes wire-to-wire to win Silver State Amateur

Josh McCollum (Upland, CA) and former player at Chico State, led wire-to-wire at Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain) to win the Silver State Amateur today. McCollum shot a final round 74 to finish at even par for the event. His 216 total bested Yin Ho Hue (Hong Kong; University of Oregon) by three shots.
Lebanon, TNmrn.com

Chastain nabs career-best Cup result

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain had his doubts, but a late-race pit strategy call turned into a career-best finish in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Chastain‘s crew chief, Phil Surgen, made the call to stay out following a caution on Lap 218 of the 300-lap race...
Nashville, TNtheblock.com

Kyle Larson Claims Inaugural Nashville Win

It has now been nearly a month since someone other than Kyle Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series race. The Team Chevy driver continued his torrid pace on Sunday, dominating the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in his Camaro ZL1 1LE from Hendrick Motorsports to score his third straight points-paying victory.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Post Race Report – Nashville 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Survive Long, Hot Day at Nashville Superspeedway with Stage Points and Top-15 Finish. “What a race! We knew we would have our work cut out for us today in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after qualifying didn’t go as well as we planned. This Richard Childress Racing team never gave up though, and I am so proud of them for that. Early in Stage 1 we earned some track position but fell back a bit with an ill-timed caution after a green-flag stop. We then rallied to race our way to sixth position at the end of Stage 1. We finished Stage 2 second to earn additional points, which is really good for our NASCAR Playoffs battle. Overall, I’m really proud of this team and we will take this 12th-place finish and move on to Pocono Raceway for a double-header next weekend.” -Austin Dillon.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

PEDIGREE Foundation Racing: Kyle Busch Race Recap from Nashville

Kyle Busch, No. 18 PEDIGREE Foundation Toyota Camry. Event: Ally 400 (Round 17 of 36) Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.333-mile concrete oval) Format: 300 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/115 laps) Start/Finish: 2nd /11th (Running, completed 300 of 300 laps) Point Standing: 6th (558 points, 126 behind leader)
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 2021 Nashville – Live qualifying updates

Follow along with our live qualifying updates for the 17th race on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. For just the fourth time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, a qualifying session is slated to set the starting lineup for a race.
Motorsportsu.today

Dogecoin Car Crashes During NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Dogecoin’s big return to NASCAR ended up being a massive flop. During a NASCAR Xfinity Series race that took place on Saturday, Stefan Parsons’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into the exterior wall and its bumper ended up being crumpled. Parson finished in the last place because of the incident.
Motorsportsstewarthaasracing.com

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Nashville NXS Race Report

Monster Energy Driver Overcomes Penalties To Earn Fourth Top-10 of 2021. Event: Tennessee Lottery 250 (Round 15 of 33) Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.333-mile, concrete oval) Format: 188 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/98 laps) Start/Finish: 20th /10th (Running, completed 189 of 189 laps) Point Standing: 13th (333...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT NASHVILLE: Kyle Larson Captures the Eighth NCS Win of 2021 for Camaro ZL1 1LE

KYLE LARSON TAKES THE WIN AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY. NASHVILLE, TN – (June 20, 2021) – Kyle Larson’s remarkable win streak continues by driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in the Ally 400. In dominating fashion, Larson led 264 of the 300-lap race on the 1.33 concrete oval to capture his third-consecutive points-paying in NASCAR’s premier series. The feat was the Chevrolet driver’s 10th NCS career-victory and fourth of the regular season. In addition, Larson won the annual invitational NASCAR All-Star race in Texas last weekend.