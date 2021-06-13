Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies walk off for third consecutive game

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura drove in Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second consecutive game-ending hit as the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Game One#The Philadelphia Phillies#The New York Yankees#Braves#Diamondbacks#American League Indians 5#Tigers#White Sox#Blue Jays 7#Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Orioles#National League Marlins 4#Braves 2#Rockies#Mets 4#Padres#Giants#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBthunder1320.com

Braves suffer second straight walk-off loss to Phillies

With 102 games remaining, the Braves hope to avoid the frustration they have felt over the past two months, but especially the past two days at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s been a challenge the first couple of months,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You can let it go one way, but I think we’re too good of a team to let it go that way. So I think we’re just gonna keep fighting back, keep fighting back and we’ll get going here soon.”
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies look to build on walk-off momentum vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance for a series win against the Atlanta Braves thanks to an unlikely hero. Instead of facing a possible series sweep, the Phillies rallied for a 2-1 win Wednesday when Luke Williams hit his first career home run, a two-run walk-off shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Cool Hand Luke Williams Dazzles in Phillies' Walk-Off Win Over Braves

Cool Hand Luke Williams dazzles in Phillies' walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Rookie Luke Williams capped off his first big-league start with a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
MLBNBC Sports

For Phillies, two walk-offs in two days equals second place in NL East

Captain America was not the star of this Phillies’ victory, but that’s not to say the impact of his heroics from the night before did not carry over. The Phillies made it two walk-off wins in a row when they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies Nation Podcast: Phils take two straight walk-off wins

Phillies Nation’s Ty Daubert and Nathan Ackerman come with another episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast. On this episode, the two discuss whether the Phillies’ recent walk-off victories can spark the team, break down Luke Williams’ emergence in the majors and break down how dominant Zack Wheeler has been on the mound.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Provides walk-off hit

Segura went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double Thursday against Atlanta. Segura has collected at least one hit in six of his last eight games. He entered the contest having driven in only one run in that span, though he delivered a two-RBI walk-off single in the 10th inning Thursday. For the season, Segura is hitting .323/.377/.455 with 22 runs scored and 16 RBI across 183 plate appearances.
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Walk it off 2 times: Phillies rally for another dramatic win over Braves

Jean Segura slowly jogged around first and watched Odubel Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before another walkoff celebration began for the Philadelphia Phillies. Segura’s two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 comeback win over the Atlanta...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Yankees: 3rd Straight Walk-Off Win After Hector Neris Blows Save

Phillies survive another Neris meltdown, walk-off Yankees to get back to .500 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. All these walk-off wins are nice — and they certainly beat the alternative — but given their druthers, the Phillies would rather not get them this way. For the second game in...
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants off to best 70-game start since 1993, extend win streak to five by beating Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO — Throughout a 2021 season in which their roster has been decimated by injuries, the Giants have prided themselves on a cliché “next man up” mentality. During a week in which the Giants stayed healthy, they applied that same mentality in a different sense. Regardless of the number of outs in an inning or the score of a game, the next man up in the Giants lineup has been a dangerous hitter.
MLBchatsports.com

Philadelphia Phillies rookie makes first MLB home run a walk-off to beat Braves

An eventful week just got even better for Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Luke Williams. Just days after helping Team USA qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Williams received word he was being promoted to the major leagues. And then in his first MLB start on Wednesday night, he delivered a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Left Field: Depth Charts Reimagined

With less than six weeks to go before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees soon must decide whether this team, with their anemic hitting, inconsistent pitching, shoddy defense and abhorrent base running, actually has the potential to bring home a Title. On paper, every legitimate projection system had this team running away with the AL East for the past few years; in practice, they finished 7 games behind Tampa Bay in 2020 and are currently struggling to hold on to third place in the division they were supposed to be dominating. But before the front office decides if they’re going to be buyers or sellers this summer, they need to see how the team performs with the best lineup they can put together with their current crew. Currently, the only inefficiency in the arrangement of their current depth chart is in left field.