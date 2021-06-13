We must work together to save our democracy

I was born in an age of world war. The country's citizens made many sacrifices to support that effort; not the least was the lives of their sons and daughters. My immigrant grandfather didn’t let a day go by without saying, “God Bless America.” He was able to gain his citizenship by fighting for the U.S. in World War I. My father’s father and his family escaped Russia, running by night, hiding by day. They were considered the “other” and therefore not worthy.