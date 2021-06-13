Cancel
Orange County, NY

Great Blue Heron Strikes Powerlines in Orange County

By Smitty
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A great blue heron had to go into surgery after striking a powerline in Orange County while in flight. A Great Blue Heron suffered a broken radius and ulna in Orange County. The Great Blue Heron is one of those birds that I have seen periodically throughout my life and I always enjoy seeing one. The Great Blue Heron is found across North America. What's interesting about the Great Blue Heron is they can adapt to almost any wetland habitat in its area. I've always seen them in swampy areas or hanging around secluded ponds. I have seen one in the pond behind the radio station as well.

Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

How to Avoid Interactions With Bears This Summer in the Hudson Valley

Summer is a busy time for bears across New York State, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging people to avoid conflicts and interactions with bears. As we enter the summer months here in the Hudson Valley, we will be seeing all sorts of creatures roaming around. There's a chance one of those creatures is a bear who's looking for some food. During the summer, younger bears will break away from their family groups.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

When to See the Strawberry Moon in the Hudson Valley

Have I mentioned that June is my favorite month? Between my birthday, the beginning of summer solstice and the warm nights, it truly is the best time of the year. I look forward to stargazing and looking up at the moon at night. Thankfully, we have another full moon coming our way this month.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

NYS Campgrounds Offering First-Time Ever Loyalty Reward Program

New York State has announced the first-ever camper loyalty/reward program for overnight stay at state campgrounds across the state. The announcement of this new loyalty program coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 camping season. This program will allow visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward the use of future stays.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Ulster County Ice Cream Stand for Sale

When I think back on my favorite summertime memories from my childhood, going to the ice cream stand is definitely one of them. It was a big treat when my dad would pack the family into the car for a trip to our favorite ice cream stand on a hot summer evening. For me it was always a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate, or if I was feeling daring, dipped in cherry. When we were really young, we’d end up being drippy, sticky messes, but boy were we happy.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Trail Leads to ‘Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks’

National Geographic believes a trail in the Hudson Valley is "epic." Last week National Geographic published an article that called the Empire State Rail Trail "epic" and the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks.”. In December 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail. The Empire...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

These Caterpillars are Poisoning People in Maine, Could Hudson Valley Be Next?

Fingers crossed this doesn't happen, but it cant hurt to know what to look for. Living in the Hudson Valley we have to deal with a lot when it comes to wildlife and bugs that are looking to do us harm. The first bug you probably think about when it comes to danger is the tick. We've all heard the nightmare stories of people finding numerous ticks on pets, themselves and sometimes both. If you don't know, some ticks in the Hudson Valley carry Lyme disease and if you know anyone that has gotten it, it's awful and could be deadly.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Killed At BBQ, After Surviving Shooting In Head

A Hudson Valley man was fatally shot while attending a BBQ, nine years after he survived being shot from point-blank range in the head. Tamel Jackson-Breland of Middletown was fatally shot in New York City on Sunday, the New York Post reports. The 31-year-old was taken to Harlem Hospital by a private vehicle after he was shot in the back, police say.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley City Lifting 464 Day State of Emergency

It’s been over 15 months, but the City of Kingston is about to get back to normal operations this weekend. Just in time for the first day of summer, the City of Kingston’s State of Emergency will officially be lifted this Sunday, June 20 at 4PM, and on Monday, June 21, City offices will be open during regular hours from 8:30AM - 4:30PM.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Why Was Marijuana Falling From the Sky Over This New York Street?

It was some peoples' lucky day, as police say a garbage bag full of weed came raining down from the sky onto a sidewalk in one New York neighborhood. Well, lucky for everyone except the guy who was allegedly just robbed that is. Investigators say a drug deal gone bad is to blame for the curious case of "green rain" in Sunset Park. Now, officials are looking for answers over who did this.