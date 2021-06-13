Great Blue Heron Strikes Powerlines in Orange County
A great blue heron had to go into surgery after striking a powerline in Orange County while in flight. A Great Blue Heron suffered a broken radius and ulna in Orange County. The Great Blue Heron is one of those birds that I have seen periodically throughout my life and I always enjoy seeing one. The Great Blue Heron is found across North America. What's interesting about the Great Blue Heron is they can adapt to almost any wetland habitat in its area. I've always seen them in swampy areas or hanging around secluded ponds. I have seen one in the pond behind the radio station as well.943litefm.com