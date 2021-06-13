Great Blue Heron Strikes Powerlines in Orange County

Fingers crossed this doesn't happen, but it cant hurt to know what to look for. Living in the Hudson Valley we have to deal with a lot when it comes to wildlife and bugs that are looking to do us harm. The first bug you probably think about when it comes to danger is the tick. We've all heard the nightmare stories of people finding numerous ticks on pets, themselves and sometimes both. If you don't know, some ticks in the Hudson Valley carry Lyme disease and if you know anyone that has gotten it, it's awful and could be deadly.