PT NOTEBOOK: Gardner in transition between transfer
SPRINGDALE -- Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League is filled with players on the move, but Aries Gardner has been around more than most. Gardner is originally from Detroit, where he was an all-around athlete at Jesuit High School. He signed with South Alabama, where he stayed for one year before entering the transfer portal last month and deciding later to transfer to Grambling State, where he'll have four years left to play.www.arkansasonline.com