For the ninth time at the French Open (fourth time in a semifinal) and 58th (!) time overall, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will do battle. This time, the prize is being the heavy favorite in Sunday’s final. Nadal is chasing an all-time record 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for #19, and to become the first man in the Open Era to win every Major twice. And when these two meet, there are always fireworks.