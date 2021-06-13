The Evil Queen

The Oxford Dictionary defines audacity as “rude or disrespectful behavior; impudence.” How many times have you or I over the last years said, “I never thought I would see the day” and then we would speak of something that had recently been reported on the news or had just happened. I find myself saying that over and over! And yet Biblical prophecy tells us that this will be the normal occurrence just before the Lord’s Return for His church. In Matthew 24:6-12 Jesus teaches, “And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake. And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.”