The facts that compelled the U.S. Court of Appeal to conclude as it did in Yawn v. Dorchester County, No. 20-1584 (June 11, 2011) are pretty straightforward. In response to a threatened public health viral crisis (no, not COVID, but Zika [remember that one?]), the county decided to spray insecticide. Some areas could not be reached by truck, so it was decided that aerial delivery was the way to go. The county put out press releases, and called local beekeepers to allow them to cover their hives (the insecticide, you see, doesn’t discriminate between mosquitos and bees, and is equally fatal to the latter unless the hive is covered). The pilot even testified that he had a map of the location of beehives, and that he turned off the sprayers as he approached those areas.