SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):. Phil Mickelson’s bid to win his first U.S. Open and complete the career grand slam is off to an uneven start. Frustrated a dinging cellphone early in his round, Lefty had three bogeys in his first six holes and two more late to shoot a 4-over 75 at Torrey Pines. The 51-year-old is eight shots behind Russell Henley after the morning wave of players.