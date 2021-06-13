Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Gary Sandler: Three reasons to refinance now

Las Cruces Sun-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that mortgage interest rates are at historic lows. Freddie Mac reported on June 3 that the average conventional 30-year and 15-year mortgage rates were fixed at 2.99 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively. One year ago, the rates were 3.61 percent and 3.18 percent, respectively. As a result...

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Tax Deductions#Personal Loan#Equity Loan#Freddie Mac#Gary Sandler Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 reasons why refinancing your mortgage is a bad idea

Homeowners consider refinancing their mortgage for a number of reasons. Some are in a hurry to refinance to lock in lower interest rates, while others refinance to get rid of private mortgage insurance for a lower payment or use their home's equity to consolidate debt. Since mortgage rates are still...
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Mortgage recasting vs. refinancing: What you need to know

Mortgage refinancing involves replacing an existing mortgage with a new one that typically has a lower mortgage rate. With historically low interest rates, many homeowners took advantage of refinancing in 2020 and 2021. In fact, an estimated $772 billion in first liens were refinanced during the fourth quarter 2020, according to Freddie Mac.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Mortgage Rates Are Volatile, But They're Still Under 3% | June 22, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Mortgage rates look almost unpredictable today, but they are still below 3%. This is a perfect time to capitalize on low mortgage rates while you still can. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home...
Real Estategranthshala.com

4 reasons why your mortgage application could be rejected

When the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to nearly 0% last year, mortgage rates followed suit. average 30 years fixed rate mortgage hit 2.65% at its lowest, and the average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage came down at 2.16%. At the time of publication, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.96% and the 15-year FRM was 2.30%.
Real EstateInvestopedia

Mortgage Refinance Rates Today

As of today, June 21, 2021, the benchmark 30-Year Fixed refinance rate is 3.48%, FHA 30-Year Fixed is 3.29%, Jumbo 30-Year Fixed is 3.64%; 15-Year Fixed is 2.73%, and 5/1 ARM is 2.96%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Reasons I Won't Do a Cash-Out Refinance

Some homeowners love cash-out refinances, but I have no plans to go this route. Mortgage refinance rates have sat at attractive levels since last summer. And not surprisingly, many homeowners have rushed to swap their existing home loans for new ones with more favorable terms. But within the realm of refinancing, there's the option to do a cash-out refinance. If you go this route, you get to borrow more than your remaining mortgage balance, and you can use that excess cash for whatever purpose you please.
Personal FinanceForbes

Top Three Life Transitions That Can Lead To Auto Refinance

Reid Rubenstein is the Managing Partner of RefiJet, a leader in the auto refinance industry. Life is unpredictable, which makes financial planning such an instrumental aspect of preparing for whatever may come. Our finances are closely aligned with the circumstances of our lives, and that’s why refinancing a loan often coincides with big life changes.
Real Estatefox13news.com

4 things to consider when choosing a mortgage lender

Although the pandemic has produced a multitude of negative economic and personal finance effects, the housing market is one industry that has posed several benefits to families this past year. When the Federal Reserve cut rates over a year ago, it subsequently had a domino effect on mortgage rates and refinance rates, which sent them plummeting below 3%.
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Bubble watch: Why are local lenders cutting staff?

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: Most Southern California bosses are swiftly hiring as the economy heals from pandemic damage, but local lenders have cut employment after mortgage rates bottomed in early January. Source: My trusty spreadsheet’s analysis for state jobs...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

JPMorgan invests in private-label mortgage platform

A sector of the mortgage market that became a boogeyman during the Great Recession is seeing renewed interest from Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase is the latest company to invest in “private label” mortgages — loans which are bought and sold without the backing of government lenders such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Personal Financecredible.com

Student Loan Refinance FAQs

This mainly depends on what type of student loans you have. If you have private student loans, refinancing might get you a lower interest rate or reduced monthly payment (or both), which could help you more easily manage your loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also keep in mind that current student loan refinance rates have fallen dramatically, which means you might qualify for a much lower rate than what you have right now.
Real Estatehome.com

How Much Cash Do You Need For a Conventional Loan Down Payment?

A lot of first-time homebuyers think they need a 20% down payment to qualify for a conventional loan. That’s simply not true. Conventional loan down payment requirements are as low as 3%. That’s only $9,000 down for a $300,000 home, or $6,000 down for a $200,000 home. Even an FHA...
Elmsford, NYnyrej.com

CPC Mortgage Co. provides $77.6m refinance for 416-unit complex

Elmsford, NY CPC Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of The Community Preservation Corp. (CPC), completed the closing of $77.6 million in Freddie Mac conventional refinancing for The View on Nob Hill, a 416-unit multifamily property. The property is owned by funds managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management Corp.
MLSmaplemoney.com

How to Get Approved for a Mortgage

Getting approved for a mortgage can be a daunting task. It’s not something the average person has to deal with regularly, so the entire process can seem confusing. Thankfully, there are professionals there to help you along the way – realtors, mortgage brokers, bank advisors, and lawyers – they are the experts when it comes to setting up your mortgage.
Real EstateThe Guardian

Should we continue making mortgage overpayments or decrease the term?

Q Our current mortgage deal is due to expire in September. We have 17 years left on the term and a £160,000 amount outstanding. At present, our monthly payment amounts to £1,050 a month. However, for the past 12 months we have been overpaying by approximately £800 to £1,000 a month. We are looking at paying off our mortgage as soon as possible, so my question for our next mortgage is, should we continue with a term of 17 years and continue to make overpayments, or should we decrease our term by a number of years and increase our monthly payments and then make any additional overpayments if we are in a position to do so? I am not sure which one would be the most beneficial approach in terms of paying off the capital quicker and reducing the interest that is added monthly.
Businessbizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates fall again

U.S. mortgage rates dropped again this week dipping further below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.93% for the week ending June 17 — down from 2.96% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.13%.