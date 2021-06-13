Cancel
Askew returns in place of Rosenqvist after Detroit crash

By Keith Collantine
racefans.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver Askew will substitute for Felix Rosenqvist in the second of this weekend’s IndyCar races today in Detroit. Rosenqvist remained in DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital overnight following the heavy crash which caused a stoppage during yesterday’s opening race at the Belle Isle track. An evaluation of the driver revealed “no...

www.racefans.net
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Rosenqvist Released From Hospital

DETROIT — Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared and released from a Detroit hospital after he was held overnight for observation. This came after a violent crash in turn six of the 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course at Belle Isle in Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Oliver Askew, who drove for Arrow...
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver is the first driver to fall victim to the rule, introduced in 2020, whereby an ‘early’ engine change incurs a six-place grid penalty on road/street courses and a nine-place penalty on ovals. Palou’s car required a new Honda engine after Carb Day’s final practice...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Power tops Detroit IndyCar practice, McLaughlin crashes

Will Power has set the pace in the only practice session for this weekend’s Detroit IndyCar double-header while fellow Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin crashed. McLaughlin wound up second-last of the 25 drivers at the completion of the 75-minute hit-out, with just five laps to his name. The New Zealander...
Detroit, MIwtvbam.com

Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle this weekend

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The roar of race cars returns to Belle Isle today as the Detroit Grand Prix begins its weekend run. Today is the traditional Free Prix Day, where fans can watch practice and qualifying rounds. The main events are set for tomorrow and Sunday when IndyCars take to the track for the two Duel in Detroit races.
Motorsportspennsylvanianewstoday.com

Rosenqvist hospitalized after hitting the wall of Bell Island – NBC10 Philadelphia

Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight after a wall-breaking crash on Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Bell Island. Entering turn 6 on the Bell Isle Park raceway, Rosenqvist’s car appeared to have a throttle stuck in it. There was no way to stop or slow down the car, so the Swedes hit the tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.
Detroit, MIspeedcafe.com

Rosenqvist to remain in hospital overnight

Felix Rosenqvist will remain at Detroit Receiving Hospital overnight after a heavy crash in this morning’s IndyCar Series race at the Belle Isle Street Circuit. The first race of the Dual in Detroit was red flagged after the Swede suffered what appeared to be a stuck throttle at Turn 6, bringing the race to a halt on Lap 28.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the nook, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. Throughout the enormous affect, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, whereas the tires had been scattered over the catchfencing. The 29-year-old Swede was acutely aware however seemed to be in ache because the AMR Security Workforce rigorously extracted him. The automobile had come to relaxation nose-up at 45levels, because the entrance was propped up by tires, which difficult the extrication process. He was ultimately placed on a backboard and was sporting a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted on the finish of Lap 27, and the opposite vehicles trickled to pitlane. Rosenqvist had been having fun with arguably his greatest displaying of the season, climbing from 14th to 3rd, earlier than his first pitstop. Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe stated: “I haven’t see the replay but nevertheless it was a bizarre scene to see, the best way his automobile landed like that. Clearly the very first thing you simply hope that the driving force is alright, the vehicles that we now have, the tracks and security crew are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it surely’s powerful.” Teammate Alexander Rossi stated: “It was the primary time I noticed that [replay] that’s loopy man, that’s an enormous hit. Ideas are with him, that sucks to see.” Barrier repairs have been slowed by the necessity for a brand new concrete block to switch the one broken by Rosenqvist’s affect. Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, stated: “Doing nice. He’s acutely aware and alert and was speaking all the time. He was having some soreness, however no lack of sensation anyplace, no lack of perform. “We had been capable of get him out of the automobile and produce him to the infield care middle, only for a preliminary examination. He’s steady, his vitals are good however we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for extra superior imaging.”
Detroit, MIamsnbc.com

Violent IndyCar crash pauses Detroit race

A Swedish IndyCar driver was headed to a hospital Saturday following a violent crash into a tires-and-concrete barrier during the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit. In-car video of the collision replayed on NBC Sports appeared to reveal that the vehicle’s...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut at Road America in place of Felix Rosenqvist

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America, replacing Felix Rosenqvist in Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet. In a statement Wednesday morning, Arrow McLaren SP said Rosenqvist hadn’t been cleared to race since his violent crash last Saturday in the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Racewaay. Rosenqivst was hospitalized overnight for evaluation after nosing his car head-first into the Turn 6 wall at full speed.
MotorsportsPosted by
WDBO

Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — (AP) — Alex Palou believed his car had enough speed to outduel Josef Newgarden in the final few laps at Road America. An unexpected mechanical issue for Newgarden made the task much easier. Palou sailed past Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win...
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, with Oliver Askew

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. Of the many items explored, Askew takes us inside the surprising call-up to drive his former...
MotorsportsESPN

IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running. 2. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running. 4. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 7. (9) Alexander...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Malukas Regains Indy Lights Championship Lead

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The battle for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship – and a scholarship valued at almost $1.3 million to ensure entry into a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series races in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500 – took another twist Sunday in the second leg of the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Road America Powered by AER.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES-ROAD AMERICA POST RACE RECAP

ELKHART LAKE, WISC (JUNE 20, 2021) – Former NTT INDYCAR Series champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power led the charge for Team Chevy in the REV Group Grand Prix Road America. Piloting his familiar black No. 12 VERIZON 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, Power wrestled his way through a very...
MotorsportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Palou Leads Honda 1-2 at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Honda's Alex Palou claimed his second victory of the year today in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES' visit to the National Park of Speed, Road America. Palou, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, started on the outside of the front row and...