'90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik Shares Pics of Her 1st Son & Answers Some Fans' Questions

Reality star Loren Brovarnik posted a gallery of photographs of her first child and took time to answer some fan questions in the process. Brovarnik is pregnant with her second child.

“90 Days Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik shared pictures of her first child and answered some fan questions. She took to her Instagram Story and posted lovely snaps with her baby boy.

The one-shot is a selfie of Brovarnik holding her son, smiling adorably at the camera with the caption, "Monday," written in green and yellow.

She posted another image of the two of them sitting on a gray couch with her admiring her little boy. Brovarnik captioned the image, “Have a great day!”

The TV personality posted a photo of her son in a stroller as he had no shirt on and had his hand on his face. “And so it begins! Swim lessons for Shai!” Brovarnik captioned the image.

Another snap shows the mother and son having a good time in the pool as Brovarnik held on to her baby boy while playing with a pink ball in the water.

For the Q&A, one fan asked how far along she is in her pregnancy, and she replied, “Still have some time! Babyboten is a big boy already!”

When asked what her favorite thing is to do with her son, she said they love hugging and snuggling up together. One person asked whether Shai is already walking, and she responded by saying he will, any day from now.

Another asked who came up with the idea of being on the show, and she answered, "Who do you think?" while sharing a photo pointing at herself and added laughing emojis.

One fan was curious to know if she has any baby names yet, and she said it is top secret. When asked if Shai knows that he is the real star of Pillow Talk. "100%," she replied.

One individual asked if she ever considered taking the kids to Israel one day. Brovarnik said it is something that she is not ruling out. Another fan asked when her birthday is. She said it is on June 30.

On March 19, the New York native announced that she and her husband Alexei Brovarnik are expecting their second child, adding they wanted to grow their family and that their first child is excited to become a big brother in late summer.

She and her spouse welcomed Shai in April 2020. At the time, Brovarnik explained that because of the ongoing pandemic, welcoming their first child is what her family needed.

She called it “the smile and light we needed.” Shai was born at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple revealed their baby was premature.

Aside from the Brovarniks, fellow “90 Days Fiance” stars have also welcomed babies together. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the show's first season, revealed that they were expecting in July 2018. They welcomed a son, Axel, who arrived in January 2019.