Pride rainbow merchandise is everywhere, but who gets the pot of gold?

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Listerine mouthwash to Victoria Beckham T-shirts, every June sees a growing number of brands launch rainbow-themed merchandise to celebrate Pride month. This year, celebrations and parades across the world have moved online to Zoom, TikTok and YouTube. But criticism for “rainbow capitalism”, in which corporations are accused of profiting socially and financially by selling LGBTQ+-themed products, has never been louder.

www.theguardian.com
