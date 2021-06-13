Pride rainbow merchandise is everywhere, but who gets the pot of gold?

Memo Fachino and Lance Mier didn’t want to rustle any feathers. They just wanted to show off their pride this June by displaying a flag. “We don't have hundreds of cars driving by every day,” Fachino, 35, told TODAY. “So we were not expecting to create any type of buzz or are making a specific issue come to light, no pun intended. We really want to keep everything positive in terms of how welcome we feel in the neighborhood.”