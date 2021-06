Brewers’ Nation gets to celebrate Father’s Day with a Brewers victory over the Colorado Rockies, 7-6. Early on in this one it looked as if Milwaukee was in complete control. One big inning in the bottom of the sixth changed all of that. The Rockies would come all the way back to tie the game as they hit four home runs in the inning. Fortunately, the Brewers were able to come through late to get the win.