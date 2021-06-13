Cancel
Festival

Lollapalooza giving out free tickets to vaccinated local residents

By Will Richards
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLollapalooza festival is offering free tickets to its 2021 event to vaccinated local residents in Chicago. Last month, the festival announced it would be returning this year after cancelling its 2020 edition due to COVID-related restrictions. The confirmation came after that the Chicago event had been given the go-ahead by government officials to host its 30th anniversary edition at Green Park between July 29 and August 1 this year.

