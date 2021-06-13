Try a talking filibuster

True: The filibuster has over the generations been an essential tool to promote bipartisan compromise in a nation deeply divided along political fault lines. Also true: In recent years, the filibuster has been employed with increasing and indiscriminate cynicism, primarily by the Republican Party, to routinely deep-six the will of the people and to give small-state senators, who already have outsize leverage, veto power over the overwhelming majority.

True: To kill the filibuster now would be to push an already divided nation over the edge and into an era of even more embittered, zero-sum partisan warfare. Also true: To preserve the filibuster now without reform would be to validate the obstruction of Mitch McConnell and ensure that a Democratic president and Congress have minimal structural power to advance their agenda, not only now but possibly for years to come.

True: The filibuster has often been Republicans’ best tool to protect their interests and block what they see as bad legislation when they are in the minority. Also true: Democrats, who could easily return to the Senate minority in less than two years and lose the White House in less than four, might well live to rue the day they undid the filibuster and disarmed themselves.

What to do?

For starters, recognize that what was once a tactic occasionally used to thwart legislation being too hastily advanced has been wantonly abused and demands reform. As President Biden puts it, years ago, before the silent filibuster replaced the actual one, “you had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapse.” Which is to say, the threat of filibustering must not become the same thing as actually doing it, which makes 60 votes required to pass just about anything. Force those deeply opposed to legislation to read the phone book, or whatever the 21st-century equivalent is, staying up all night if necessary.

In other words, trade some aches and pains and a little sleep deprivation for a functioning American democracy.