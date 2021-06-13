A tale of two school systems: What to do about the fact that New York City’s public education system remains the most segregated in the country

A few years ago, a report by UCLA’s Civil Rights Project branded New York City’s public school system with the ignominious distinction of being the most segregated in the nation. A new report by the same outfit says since then, many educational divides here have only gotten worse. This is a major problem to combat. It requires an intelligent approach.

One important fact missed by the “most segregated” designation is that our sprawling million-child system, the nation’s largest by a mile, is more racially diverse overall than in other cities, where whites have over the generations fled to the suburbs. In Chicago, whites and Asian-Americans make up just 15% of the student population; in Los Angeles, they add up to less than 13% . In New York, many fine schools and programs have kept fewer families with options from opting out, yielding a system in which more than 30% of students are white or Asian.

The problem is, within the system, students tend to cluster by race and poverty level, and not only because of housing patterns. “Roughly 85% of black students, and three-fourths of Latino students attend intensely segregated schools,” explains the report, while “21% of NYC schools are comprised of a majority of white and Asian students...73% white students, 67% Asian students, 7% Black students, and 16% Latino students comprise these schools.” Separation by income status tracks separation by race, often rationing access to opportunity, and this cannot stand.

Brooklyn’s District 15, where middle schools have long been split along racial lines, did away with entry screens that used to sort rising sixth graders based on standardized test scores, attendance and other measures, and managed to mix student populations far better. That’s a promising model to follow across the city.

As they do, reformers must be careful not to upend models of excellence that enable accelerated learning for those of all backgrounds who can handle it. The goal must be to integrate schools while putting and keeping in place high standards for every child.