Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A tale of two school systems: What to do about the fact that New York City’s public education system remains the most segregated in the country

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

A few years ago, a report by UCLA’s Civil Rights Project branded New York City’s public school system with the ignominious distinction of being the most segregated in the nation. A new report by the same outfit says since then, many educational divides here have only gotten worse. This is a major problem to combat. It requires an intelligent approach.

One important fact missed by the “most segregated” designation is that our sprawling million-child system, the nation’s largest by a mile, is more racially diverse overall than in other cities, where whites have over the generations fled to the suburbs. In Chicago, whites and Asian-Americans make up just 15% of the student population; in Los Angeles, they add up to less than 13% . In New York, many fine schools and programs have kept fewer families with options from opting out, yielding a system in which more than 30% of students are white or Asian.

The problem is, within the system, students tend to cluster by race and poverty level, and not only because of housing patterns. “Roughly 85% of black students, and three-fourths of Latino students attend intensely segregated schools,” explains the report, while “21% of NYC schools are comprised of a majority of white and Asian students...73% white students, 67% Asian students, 7% Black students, and 16% Latino students comprise these schools.” Separation by income status tracks separation by race, often rationing access to opportunity, and this cannot stand.

Brooklyn’s District 15, where middle schools have long been split along racial lines, did away with entry screens that used to sort rising sixth graders based on standardized test scores, attendance and other measures, and managed to mix student populations far better. That’s a promising model to follow across the city.

As they do, reformers must be careful not to upend models of excellence that enable accelerated learning for those of all backgrounds who can handle it. The goal must be to integrate schools while putting and keeping in place high standards for every child.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Education
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#School Systems#Race#Ucla#Civil Rights Project#Asian Americans#Latino#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.