Word has it that Planet Earth is 73% water and only 2% of that amount is fit to drink – sorta. The degree of pollution in that remaining small percentage is so high that nearly all of it must be treated for human – and animal – consumption. Of course, we in our highly industrialized country seldom bother to think much about water until we are told we cannot have as much as we’re used to. Water providers and scientists in many disciplines, especially climate science, have been warning us for years that one day soon we would encounter restrictions on the use of water. That day has come.