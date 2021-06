If Zlatan Ibrahimovic were to face an extended spell on the sidelines then it could complicate Milan’s plans, according to a report. Journalist Carlo Pellegatti (via MilanNews) gave an update on the market via his YouTube channel and discussed the attack in particular. He remarked that the news about Ibrahimovic – who is recovering from a knee problem – is quite worrying given that there is still the hypothesis of a knee operation for the cartilage problem.