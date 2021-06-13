Notes on chocolate: gluten-free treats that make the heart sing

Gluten-free restaurants in Amsterdam are a rage! Gluten-free diets are becoming the new norm, and people all around the world have grown insanely health conscious and are avoiding the slightest of health risks. Gluten topping the list as one of the proteins to avoid, gluten-free restaurants have sprung up to meet the needs of hungry stomachs who are in search of yummy food free of gluten. Gluten-free restaurants in Amsterdam are just as famous as the country’s heritage, canals and beautiful attractions. These restaurants offer a lot of options and they are spread all over the country. Tourists and locals can enjoy great food without worrying about allergies at these eateries. Unlike other restaurants, what sets these restaurants apart is their strong conviction and dedication to serving all gluten-free food, right from bread to mouthwatering entrees. Shelves are shoved with gluten-free snacks, and delicious dishes are made to sway their customers in style. Check out, below, our list of gluten-free restaurants in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.