Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

rivertonroll.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “. Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong-Buy

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Englewood, CO

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “. A number of other research firms...
Economyrivertonroll.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.