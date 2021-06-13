Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.