Joy Shi, a student at the California Institute of Technology, has been passionate about STEM for as long as she can remember. She first began competitive math in middle school and her experience at Math Prize for Girls inspired her to start inteGIRLS. In 2020, the teen-led organization received a $2,500 STEM Action Grant to host math competitions and puzzle hunts for female and non-binary teens from the ages of 13 to 18. As with other events in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Joy and her team to pivot to virtual programming, but the switch did not stop inteGIRLS from engaging nearly 2,000 participants from across the country and all over the world in STEM activities.