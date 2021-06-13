Cancel
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Maria Luz-Campos
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

