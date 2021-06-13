Cancel
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Tyler’s first-quarter results benefited from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

rivertonroll.com
Tyler Technologies#Zacks Investment Research
