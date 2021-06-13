Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.rivertonroll.com