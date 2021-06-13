Cancel
Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

