Pageant entries currently being accepted

By OA Life
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 10 days ago
Miss Ari Granado, 2019 Permian Basin Fair and Expo Queen. (pbfair.com)

Miss Permian Basin Fair Scholarship Pageant, along with the Junior Miss and Little Miss Permian Basin pageants are currently accepting entries.

The pageants range in age from 4 years old to 22 years of age.

Miss Permian Basin Fair Scholarship awards four educational scholarship to eligible young ladies between the ages of 17-22 years.

Overall winner receives $1,650, first runner-up receives $1,350, second runner-up receives $1,000 and third runner-up receives $500.00. The winner will have an active role during fair days, helping promote the fair, presenting awards, and media interviews. During her reign she will serve as an ambassador for the Fair and Expo at community events. Contestants need to be a current resident of the Permian Basin, a citizen of the United States, single, and must be maintaining a “B” average.

Contenders will be judged on personality, coordination, poise, and scholastic achievement. As part of the competition, the ladies will learn a dance routine, will be interviewed by judges, and will take part in the pageant on Sept. 4.

Junior Miss and Little Miss contests both have different age groups with one winner from each age group. Girls from 12-14 years or 15-16 years are eligible for Junior Miss Permian Basin.

Little Miss Permian Basin welcomes little girls 4-7 years or 8-11 years.

Each contestant will be judged on personality, an interview with the emcee on stage, poise, coordination, and presentation. Entries are due by Aug. 20.

The pageant is set at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.

For entry forms, guidelines or more information, visit pbfair.com.

