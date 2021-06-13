AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.rivertonroll.com