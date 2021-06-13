Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Au#Marketbeat#Scotiabank#Bmo Capital Markets#Zacks Investment Research#Renaissance Capital#Morgan Stanley#Alps Advisors Inc#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 49,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
StocksWKRB News

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $38,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Several other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.57.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
StocksWKRB News

Skba Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessrivertonroll.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.45.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.10. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 377 shares traded. Several analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 341.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.29. 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04. A...
StocksWKRB News

Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.05 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $487,016.39 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.