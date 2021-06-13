Cancel
Stocks

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

By Maria Luz-Campos
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 32,518 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $154.96. Approximately 65,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,340 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
StocksWKRB News

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.02 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.14). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $69.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Buys 59,423 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Citigroup Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.