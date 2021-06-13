Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.