The wheels are in motion regarding AC Milan’s interest in a Barcelona defender as a meeting was held with an intermediary, a report claims. According to what is being reported by Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, Maldini and Massara met with an intermediary of Junior Firpo yesterday, as they consider the 24-year-old Barcelona man to be an ideal deputy to Theo Hernandez. It seems therefore that the Dominica-born full-back is the name Milan are working on with the most determination.