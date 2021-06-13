The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head to Head Analysis

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.