Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.26.rivertonroll.com