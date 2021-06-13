Cancel
Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

By Michael Baxter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.26.

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
BMO Capital Markets Focused on Expanding Healthcare Franchise

Hires Evan Seigerman to cover biotech and pharma as part of plans to deepen expertise and help drive growth. NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment & corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), today announced that it has hired Evan Seigerman as a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $85.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.05.
Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 237271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$826,708.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$59.00

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.93.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $17.58 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ARE)

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.
Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. El-Assal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial […]
Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.