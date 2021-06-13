Cancel
B. Riley Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00

By Maria Luz-Campos
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

News Break
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
News Break
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $30.60

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 290.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $955,524.10 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. AZEK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90....
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $82.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 5% Higher

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.81. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24. Several equities analysts have...
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.