B. Riley Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.rivertonroll.com