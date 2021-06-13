Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

By Steve Reilly
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

NILRF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Nilar International has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $7.30. Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berenberg Bank#Northern Europe#Commercial Buildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, March 1st. YCA stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.39.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Contrasting International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

AUY opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
StocksWKRB News

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 244,180 shares of the...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HWDJF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Retailamericanbankingnews.com

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.38. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$257.38 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reviewing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations...
MarketsWKRB News

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
StocksWKRB News

Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Shares of NHVCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.57. Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.
Stockstickerreport.com

Berenberg Bank Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,580

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXIG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.