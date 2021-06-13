Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Zacks Investment Research#Kamn Rrb#Faa#Mro Aerospace Markets#Super Seasprite#Thomson Reuters#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Tompkins Financial Corp#First Trust Advisors#Sei Investments Co#Kaman Lrb#Kaman Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

-$0.20 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,000 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong-Buy

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “. Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $955,524.10 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. AZEK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90....
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstickerreport.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “