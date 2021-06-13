Atul Gawande ’87 tells graduates, ‘Say yes to everything’ (at least until 40)

Join The Native Plant Trust on July 9 from 9:30 – 2:30 for a landscape study of two Harvard University landscapes—Arnold Arboretum and the Science and Engineering Complex—designed by the award-winning landscape architecture firm STIMSON. This program follows the landscape architecture process from planning to implementation. We begin at Arnold Arboretum, discussing the Arboretum’s role in selecting plants for all Harvard University projects. We will then visit Harvard’s Science and Engineering Center (SEC) to tour the newly installed landscape and see the implementation of the arboretum’s recommendations. STIMSON landscape architects will also discuss the role of the SEC landscape project in the evolution of Harvard’s campus and key design factors such as stormwater management, landform orientation, and surface materials. The program is cosponsored with the Boston Society of Landscape Architects. Instructors will be Glen Valentine and Joe Wahler, principals, and Ryosuke Takahashi, associate, STIMSON. $60 for sponsor members, $72 for nonmembers. Register at http://www.nativeplanttrust.org/events/harvard-designs-arboretum-and-science-complex/