Stanford, CA

Atul Gawande ’87 tells graduates, ‘Say yes to everything’ (at least until 40)

By Cooper Veit
Stanford Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProminent surgeon, humanist and healthcare expert Atul Gawande ’87 urged a socially distanced crowd of over 3000 freshly minted Stanford graduates on Saturday to continue their education in the world by trying new things while they still can. “In your formative years, you don’t know — you can’t know —...

www.stanforddaily.com
