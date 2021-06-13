CLC Staples campus to host sustainable energy event

The public is invited to a sustainable energy networking event June 30 at Central Lakes College in Staples. The Sustainable Farming Association-Central Chapter and Minnesota Farmers Union will sponsor the event, where attendees will have the opportunity to network with a range of individuals with knowledge and experience in clean energy technology and finance. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include a tour of the campus solar array, indoor food pod and legacy garden will be available. There will also be an opportunity to talk with a farmer living with solar energy at his farm, solar energy experts, energy bill readings and a free lunch.