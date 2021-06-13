Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday props for 6/13/2021

Herald News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Playoffs action continues Sunday, as we focus on the Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday's prop bets and lines. Holiday's points prop bet over/under is set at 19.5 points for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Holiday records an average of 17.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game...

www.heraldnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Usa Today Sports#Mi#Sportsbookwire#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBADetroit Free Press

NBA playoff prop bets: Denver Nuggets Monte Morris props for 6/13/2021

The Denver Nuggets take to the court Sunday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with plenty of betting action. Let's focus in on Monte Morris' prop bets and lines for his upcoming outing. Morris has an over/under of 11.5 points in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Morris records...
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young props for 6/11/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Friday for the Atlanta Hawks, so let’s take a look at Trae Young’s prop bets and lines. Young has an over/under of 27.5 points in Friday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Young has averaged 25.7 points and 9.5 assists so far this season while shooting...
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons props for 6/14/2021

Monday’s NBA Playoffs slate features the Philadelphia 76ers and no shortage of betting opportunities, including lines for Ben Simmons prop bets. Simmons has an over/under of 13.5 points in his game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Over his last five outings, Simmons has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.6...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 4 Best Buyout Candidates For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, marking the first time LeBron James has exited the postseason this early in his career. Anthony Davis was not healthy and neither was LeBron, meaning the Suns took care of business in 6 games. Looking ahead to next season, the Lakers have some changes to do.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Apparently Yelled At Ty Lue And Serge Ibaka, Who Yelled Back At Him

Rajon Rondo was reportedly mad at the Los Angeles Clippers following their second defeat against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs. Luka Doncic and his 39 points led the Mavs to get a massive win over the Clips. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard's 41 points weren't enough to overcome their rival and they're headed to Dallas trailing the Mavs 0-2.
NBAWPTV

Reports: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker are reportedly expected to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July. Durant and Booker will join Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal on the team with hopes of extending the United States' gold medal streak to four straight Olympics. Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski were first to report the news of Durant and Booker joining Team USA.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to a huge series win over the Brooklyn Nets

This series went back and forth. Each team winning on their home court throughout the first 6 games of the series. The Bucks knew what they had to do in game 7 since the Nets had home-court advantage. To the surprise of many, the Bucks delivered. The Bucks defeated the Nets 115-111 in Overtime. They were blessed by the Basketball Gods in regulation. Kevin Durant of the Nets hit a turnaround jumper with his toes on the three-point line. If he gets his toes on the line we are talking about a different outcome here. Even Khris Middleton stated this from the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: The NBA Now Belongs to Kevin Durant

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Durant is an offensive EXPERT. In offensive basketball that is what an expert looks like. He can dribble, he can fade, he can hit threes, he can drive, he can finish, he can slash; he is a complete offensive machine. Do you know how exhausting it is to play 48 minutes of an NBA game? That’s a 9000 calorie burn… That was an all-time performance. Now that LeBron is older and out, there really is no competition for the ‘best player’. This is Kevin Durant’s league. Did you notice how emotional Durant and Steve Nash were at the end of that game? I think Kevin knows that last night’s win – they’re in the Finals. Kevin knew ‘I GOTTA BUY TIME, TONIGHT.’ Kyrie will come back eventually, it’s probably the next series, and Harden was obviously going to be rusty… To be that effortless and that efficient in the biggest game of the year against a supposedly great defensive team – this team knew ‘just stop Kevin’ and they couldn’t.” (Full Video Above)
NBAbasketballnews.com

Oddsmakers view the Bucks as massive favorites to win NBA title

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t getting enough credit for their Game 7 win over the Brooklyn Nets. After going down 0-2 in the series (in embarrassing fashion), most fans and pundits were writing them off. It seemed like they were reverting back to last year’s Bucks in terms of their coaching and decision-making (as detailed by our Spencer Davies) rather than sticking with what worked throughout the regular season and in their first-round victory over the Miami Heat.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: James Bouknight

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 questions following Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It has certainly been a thrilling 11-game stretch to get to this point in the NBA Playoffs, leaving behind some memories that will be etched into the history books forever. In round one, the Bucks earned redemption over the Miami Heat, who defeated them last postseason in five games, by sweeping them this time around. Round two against the Brooklyn Nets proved more difficult as it went down to the closing moments in Game 7, but Milwaukee eventually came out on top.
NBAatlantanews.net

Reports: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love added to Team USA

Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. Earlier in the day, The Athletic also reported Chris Paul will join the team, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has since disputed that report. While USA Basketball has...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 7 Recap: Bucks Rise to Occasion, Advance to ECF

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after downing the Brooklyn Nets, 115-111 in a historic Game 7. This is what Game 7’s should be like...back and forth with both teams throwing haymakers and answering each other’s runs. Albeit stressful, this is a game that will go down in the history books for most stressful elimination games in recent memory.