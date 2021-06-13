Cancel
Rappahannock County, VA

Commentary: A very large square peg in a tiny round hole

By Ben Jones
Rappahannock News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The opinion/editorial by Ron Maxwell in the June 3 edition of the Rappahannock News was a clear, common sense example of persuasive argument. Mr. Maxwell brought a detailed and accurate analysis of what the Rush River Commons development would mean to Rappahannock County as we have known and loved it. He also pointed out far more suitable alternatives for the altruistic, multi-purposed solutions the site seems designed to address.

