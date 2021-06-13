Commentary: A very large square peg in a tiny round hole

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have another oddity in our little POTD segment. I found very little information on Alexander Hall and this specific rifle; however, this is a great excuse to mention that revolving rifles and carbines were produced time and time again, but have one giant flaw: chain firing can hurt you. I know that is short and sweet so allow me to elaborate. When regular muzzleloading revolvers in the form of a handgun chain-fire most likely the shooter will be alright and the gun has more potential to be put out of commission. With revolving rifles or carbines an outstretched hand rests to support the long barrel and if all chambers of the cylinder start going boom on their own you can just as well say “bye-bye arm!”