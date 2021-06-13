A Dabo Swinney Family Camp (Or How I Re-learned to Love Recruiting)

I’m Troy McClure...err...QuackingTiger. You may remember me from recruiting posts of yesteryear!. Yes, I have been missing in action, but in my defense, I was getting tenure at my job and also there wasn’t much going on with Clemson and recruiting. Dabo and the coaches didn’t want to deviate from the recruiting script that has worked so well for them. With camps being allowed once again, lots of eggs are in this basket for the 2022 class (or for the younger generation—Clemson has decided on a loot box in recruiting, which could pay off bigly or turn out to be a bunch of sus Pokemon cards). Coaches needed to hit their stride...and so far—yep, stride accomplished.