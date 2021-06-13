Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

A Dabo Swinney Family Camp (Or How I Re-learned to Love Recruiting)

By QuackingTiger
shakinthesouthland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Troy McClure...err...QuackingTiger. You may remember me from recruiting posts of yesteryear!. Yes, I have been missing in action, but in my defense, I was getting tenure at my job and also there wasn’t much going on with Clemson and recruiting. Dabo and the coaches didn’t want to deviate from the recruiting script that has worked so well for them. With camps being allowed once again, lots of eggs are in this basket for the 2022 class (or for the younger generation—Clemson has decided on a loot box in recruiting, which could pay off bigly or turn out to be a bunch of sus Pokemon cards). Coaches needed to hit their stride...and so far—yep, stride accomplished.

www.shakinthesouthland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Mauldin, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Football Games#American Football#Love Recruiting#Uiagalelei#Wru#Thekjhenry#Qb#Dju#Southern#Ole Miss#Lsu#Sc Offensive Tackle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Receivers step up in afternoon session of Swinney camp

An action-packed afternoon concluded the Thursday sessions of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camps, and there is plenty of info to pass along. There are two sessions remaining on Friday. *Former Clemson offensive linemen Jim Bundren and Glenn Rountree were in attendance. Rountree’s son is an offensive lineman out...
Clemson, SCallfans.co

Don’t count on a youthful Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson anytime soon

The video from the day in 2008 that Dabo Swinney was announced as Clemson’s head coach shows a much younger man with a set jaw and a determination to make himself a success with the Tigers. Swinney hasn’t changed a lot, his youthful face belying his 51 years, and the biggest changes that we’ve seen have centered on Clemson’s success on the field.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney's 'Three Rules' Help Lead Robert Gunn to Clemson

At times, special teams can be a very unvalued part of a football team. The importance of reliable punters and kickers can not be overstated. On any given night, field position, as well as an ability to hit field goals, can be the difference between a win and a loss and over the years Clemson fans have become all too familiar with the impact lackluster special teams play can have on the football field.
Alabama Statechatsports.com

Big Alabama lineman loved Swinney Camp

Among the standout offensive linemen who camped at Clemson last week was Vysen Lang, a massive but athletic prospect with double-digit power conference offers. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising junior from Pike Road, Alabama, participated in the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last Thursday and had fun being coached by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as well as facing off against some other top recruits from around the country.
College Sportschatsports.com

Talented receiver earns offer from Dabo Swinney in front of staff and players

One of the top receivers in the nation camped at Clemson Thursday and walked away with a coveted offer after an impressive camp showing. Andre Greene, Jr., is a 4-star prospect out of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s School. The 2022 standout shined during the afternoon session. He was, in my opinion, the most competitive receiver that wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has had in camp so far. Greene ran polished routes and was very physical at the point of attack. At one point, Grisham acted in the role of a corner playing press-man and Greene easily shed Grisham to get open (as Grisham smiled).
Footballallfans.co

Son of former Clemson player enjoys time at Dabo Swinney Camp

Clemson had the son of a former player on campus this past weekend. Greenville (S.C.) 2022 TE Josh Sapp participated in Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday. Sapp (6-4, 235) is the son of Patrick Sapp, who starred at quarterback and linebacker for the Tigers in the 1990s. The elder Sapp played quarterback for three seasons before making the switch over to linebacker, where he had a team-high 5.5 sacks during the ‘95 season.
College Sportsmwcconnection.com

MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-14-21. June is for recruiting camps (and commits).

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. Recruiting feels like recruiting again with players allowed to visit campuses. Schools couldn’t wait to host recruits, with many visits coming during the week as soon as the calendar turned to June. As can be seen below, offers, visits, and even commits are happening in full force, which is fun for those who follow it.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Awesome Dabo interview

Been listening to Ed Mylett for a long time. Glad Dabo got connected with Ed. Good stuff. Wow. I do not share Dabo’s faith; but I could not be prouder of our coach. He is the finest football coach and one of the finest human beings on the planet. He actually IS who he professes to be. His rules are crystal clear and he applies them equally to all. It is a great time to be a Tiger!
College Sportsallfans.co

North Carolina wideout enjoys ‘competitiveness’ of Swinney Camp

WRU sure has been busy recruiting the next wave of wide receivers. One of those names is Cornelius (N.C.) Ridge View 2023 WR Chris Lawson, Jr. Lawson made his way down from North Carolina to participate in Dabo Swinney Camp last week and had the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Clemson’s coaching staff for the first time in person.
Florida Stateinallkindsofweather.com

Athletic four star LB Shemar James commits to Florida

Florida’s 2022 recruiting class just gained perhaps its most highly touted piece yet, as consensus four star linebacker Shemar James announced his commitment this afternoon. James- out of Mobile, AL/Faith Academy- was thought of by some to be an Alabama lean, due to his close proximity to Tuscaloosa and his relationships with some of the Crimson Tidesmen themselves. But after visiting Gainesville this past weekend, he decided that he wanted to head east and play for the Gators. In doing so, he spurned offers from not just Alabama, but also Georgia, LSU, FSU, Penn State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon and Ole Miss.