Cancer walk is personal for Avon deputy chief whose son is in remission
AVON — Deputy Police Chief Denis Linehan said cancer touches many lives, including that of his mother and a friend who died from the disease. When his son, 23-year-old Ryan Linehan, was diagnosed with a type of lymphoma in his bones last fall, Linehan said he felt hopeless seeing him go through treatment and not being able to help. But the deputy chief said participating in the Jimmy Fund Walk is a way he can do something.www.enterprisenews.com