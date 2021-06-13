Cancel
2021 Chevy Silverado MD Gets New Smokey Quartz Color: First Look

By Francisco Cruz
gmauthority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Chevy Silverado MD (Medium Duty) – which consists of Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models – brings about various minor changes and updates, such as the addition of new standard StabiliTrak and Neutral-at-Stop options, an open rear axle, along with five new exterior colors: Satin Steel Gray Metallic, Northsky Blue Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Smokey Quartz hue.

gmauthority.com
