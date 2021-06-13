2021 Chevy Silverado MD Gets New Smokey Quartz Color: First Look

Lots of updates are coming to the new 2022 Chevy Blazer this year! Beginning with the engine, the entry level engine will consist of a turbocharged 2.0 liter I-4 which comes standard on the LT and Premier trim levels. A 3.6 V-6 engine will come standard with the RS trim, but is also available on the 3LT and Premier trim. Aesthetically, the Blazer will have two new paint colors- Nitro Yellow Metallic and Blue Glow Metallic. While the Midnight, Sport Edition, and Redline Edition will now give owners the option to choose a black-painted roof for their LT or RS trimline, those who get the Premier trim will enjoy a new wheel design as well as dark accents on the fascias, rockers, and wheel arch moldings. Capability wise, the Blazer’s trailering package will extend to 2.0-liter models and will come standard on all-wheel-drive versions. The package will vary by trim. We are excited for these vehicles to hit our showroom later this summer! Phillips Chevrolet of Frankfort, Lansing and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory, including a great selection of current-gen Blazers.