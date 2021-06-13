2021 Chevy Silverado MD Gets New Smokey Quartz Color: First Look
The 2021 Chevy Silverado MD (Medium Duty) – which consists of Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models – brings about various minor changes and updates, such as the addition of new standard StabiliTrak and Neutral-at-Stop options, an open rear axle, along with five new exterior colors: Satin Steel Gray Metallic, Northsky Blue Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Smokey Quartz hue.gmauthority.com