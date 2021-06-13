Man arrested after woman found bound with duct tape

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday. Jeffrey Hugh Curtis, 60, has been charged with abduction, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and two warrants from Bristol, Virginia, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, deputies went to an apartment on Lee Highway to check on a woman who could be in danger. A neighbor and a deputy heard noises and attempted to contact those inside.