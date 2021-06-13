Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Man arrested after woman found bound with duct tape

By Robert Sorrell
heraldcourier.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday. Jeffrey Hugh Curtis, 60, has been charged with abduction, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and two warrants from Bristol, Virginia, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, deputies went to an apartment on Lee Highway to check on a woman who could be in danger. A neighbor and a deputy heard noises and attempted to contact those inside.

heraldcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Crime & Safety
Washington County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, VA
City
Abingdon, VA
County
Washington County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, VA
State
Washington State
Bristol, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Assault#Duct Tape#Wcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.