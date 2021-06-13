Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

RACE: There’s only one

Coeur d'Alene Press
 10 days ago

Race, race, race. That is all we hear no matter what we are reading or listening to. For those who believe in God, there is only one race, the human race. Yes, there are different cultures, but only one race. Race has become a profitable business all over the United States and has made millionaires out of people who hate people of other cultures. I will again go back to Martin Luther King who said that it is the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

cdapress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Only one version of truth

Pilate asked Jesus a question — “What is truth” — in John 8:38. Jesus had previously answered this question when speaking with His disciple Thomas and the other 11. “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” — John 14:6.
SocietyObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Just one race

Individuals on both sides of the debate over Critical Race Theory are neglecting one important truth: There is only one race, the human race. Romans 5:12 clearly states, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.” How do we know that’s true? Well, do you know anyone who isn’t going to die some day? Do you think you’re going to live forever?
AnimalsTelegraph

Churchill: One man's war on horse racing

COLONIE — Twenty years ago, there were 50 or so greyhound tracks operating in the United States. Today, there are just four, including two that are slated to close. That near eradication, driven by changing tastes and new state laws, is one Patrick Battuello hopes to witness for another sport. For the founder of Horseracing Wrongs, it would mean his long campaign against an industry he considers inherently cruel had succeeded.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Loving Your Enemies

In our own time, maybe no one has seen the social aspects of God’s Kingdom on earth quite like Martin Luther King, Jr. He stood toe to toe with the house of evil. He insisted in a number of his speeches that the key to the future was a certain “maladjustment…” In 1961, Dr. King gave the commencement address at Lincoln University, in which he talked about “The American Dream,” and he said this, “There are certain things within our social order to which I am proud to be maladjusted and to which I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted. If you will allow the preacher in me to come out now, let me say to you that I never did intend to adjust to the evils of segregation and discrimination. I never did intend to adjust myself to religious bigotry. I never did intend to adjust myself to economic conditions that will take necessities from the many to give luxuries to the few. I never did intend to adjust myself to the madness of militarism, and the self-defeating effects of physical violence. And I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted, because it may well be that the salvation of the world lies in the hands of the maladjusted.”
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

The One and Only Sparkella

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. What parents need to know. User Reviews. Parents say.
Bloomington, ILcubanamericanvoice.com

Black Father Demolishes Critical Race Theory by Asking One Question

Black Father Demolishes Critical Race Theory by Asking One Question: "How Do I Have Two Medical Degrees If I’m Sitting Here Oppressed?" Ty Smith, a father of two teenagers and the star of a popular YouTube channel, disposed of the incendiary Critical Race Theory agenda at a meeting about the Bloomington Public Schools curriculum earlier in June.
Politicsthejacksonpress.org

Father’s Day! (& a forgotten Founding Father, Samuel Chase)

Sonora Louise Smart Dodd heard a church sermon on the newly established Mother’s Day and wanted to honor her father, Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, who had raised six children by himself after his wife died in childbirth. Sonora Louise Smart Dodd drew up a petition supported by the...
SocietyCape Gazette

Blacks’ story is unique to American history

Robert Adams’ letter of May 31 reminds me of the Texas textbook authors who wanted to call slaves “workers.” If non-Christians were forced to be indentured servants, the native American Indian population was excluded, but suffered another type of genocide. In states or territories that outlawed slavery, slave owners (remember slaves could neither read nor write) use the ruse of indentured contracts, but the terms were often 60 or even 90 years, so a lifetime of servitude, nonetheless.
Politicswallethub.com

2021's Most Patriotic States in America

Americans may feel their patriotism dampened this year amid the recent surge in racial injustice, including police brutality and a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Many people may find it hard to celebrate a country in which racist incidents persist. However, an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.
Bedford, MABoston Globe

A notable gap in teaching of Asian American history

Bedford school saw the need and created literature course. Deanna Pan’s article on the lack of Asian American history being taught in area schools (“For Asian Students, US history a sore subject,” Page A1, June 17) explains why Bedford High School created an Asian American literature course five years ago. Spurred on by the growing Asian American student population at our school, we saw the need to address the educational gap Pan’s article reveals.
Books & Literatureblueinkreview.com

Miss Angel: The Evil Behind the Law, Volume 1

Author Tchinda Fabrice Mbuna makes himself the protagonist in this play about an immigrant’s experience in New York. The play is written in rhyming verse and includes a narrator who comments on the happenings. The protagonist is Mr. Tchinda, a poet and playwright from Cameroon. After one of his readings, he encounters Miss Angel, a former friend and schoolmate. The two reveal their love for one another and soon make marriage plans. Miss Asunder, however, is also in love with Mr. Tchinda, and with her friend, Miss Beatrice, she plots to separate the lovers.
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

100: Amy Scanes-Wolfe

Years in St. Vrain Valley: 22 (non-contiguous) What brought you here? What has kept you? My family is South African, but my mother went to California for a wedding when I was 3 and accidentally got stuck in Boulder en route. She loved it so much she moved there two years later. Though college and my passion for farming took me to wetter East Coast climates after high school, I feel deeply rooted on the Front Range and returned (I think for good) 3½ years ago.
SocietyFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Fighting back against Jim Crow 2.0 | Opinion

Black communities are often the victims of state and police violence — living in rural and urban areas that are more polluted and less safe, all while trying to survive day-to-day contact with police officers whose bias against us, whether conscious or unconscious, has too often led to tragedy. Throughout...
U.S. PoliticsNorwalk Reflector

Who Is really killing American democracy?

  By a vote of 30-1 in the House, with unanimous support in the Senate, Juneteenth, June 19, which commemorates the day in 1865 when news of Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, has been declared a federal holiday.   It is to be called Juneteenth Independence Day.   Prediction: This will become...
Societythe360mag.com

Joel Peterson x My Road to Cancellation

Joel Peterson, Stanford Professor and former JetBlue Chairman, writes about his experience navigating the minefield of woke hostility in his piece My Road to Cancellation:. “Wokeism,” America’s new civil religion, draws on elements of neo-Marxism, critical race theory, social justice and identity politics. Its adherents believe it will lead to a more just society. Its detractors, on the other hand, believe its “cancel culture” will push civil society to the brink. And, for the “woke,” either will do.
Labor IssuesAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: June 20

Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 20, the 171st day of 2021. There are 194 days left in the year. This is Father’s Day. Summer begins at 11:32 p.m. EDT. On June 20, 1967, boxer MUHAMMAD ALI was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
Presidential Electionmontanadailygazette.com

Marxism Used as Campaign Speech at MT GOP Convention

IN A STUNNING SPEECH, A COUNTY CHAIRWOMAN DEMANDED TO BE ELECTED BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF HER SKIN. Over the weekend, Montana electors chosen by their Republican Central Committee members (State Committee-men, State Committee-women, Finance Chairs, and Party Chairmen or Chairwomen) along with elected state representatives and state senators, gathered for the Montana GOP Convention. The primary business at hand was the election of officers to serve as officers of the state party.
Virginia Statelivejournal.com

potus_geeks

As a member of the Continental Congress representing his home state of Virginia, thirty-three year old Thomas Jefferson was chosen to draft the Declaration of Independence in 1776. After Jefferson left Congress in 1776, he returned to Virginia and served in the legislature. He was elected as his state's governor from 1779 to 1781. Jefferson was the subject of an inquiry into his conduct during his last year in office. During General Benedict Arnold's 1781 invasion of Virginia, Jefferson escaped Richmond just ahead of the British forces, and the city was burned to the ground. General Charles Cornwallis that spring dispatched a cavalry force led by Banastre Tarleton to capture Jefferson and members of the Assembly at Monticello, but the Virginia militia thwarted the plan and Jefferson escaped to Poplar Forest, his plantation to the west. When the General Assembly reconvened in June 1781, it conducted an inquiry into Jefferson's actions. That body eventually concluded that Jefferson had acted with honor—but he was not re-elected.